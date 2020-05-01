ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 20,765 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 702,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

