ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 20,765 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 702,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.
