ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 180 at CSFB

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.72). 1,726,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConvaTec Group will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian May purchased 25,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73). Also, insider Dr John McAdam purchased 23,181 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

