CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Sphere 3D (NYSE:ANY) Head-To-Head Review

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

This table compares Sphere 3D and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97% CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19%

Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.38 -$26.21 million N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.54 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -709.00

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CooTek (Cayman).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sphere 3D and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25

CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats CooTek (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.