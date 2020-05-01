Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.88, 136,238 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 967,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Copa to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

