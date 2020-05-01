CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.20 for the period. CoreSite Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

COR traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $120.57. 22,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,088. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.40.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,891 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $318,559.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.