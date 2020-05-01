Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.
GLW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,333,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
