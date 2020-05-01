COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 50,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,344. The company has a market cap of $554.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

