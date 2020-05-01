Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.00. 3,791,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

