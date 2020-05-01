Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

