Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.54

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.54 and last traded at $175.32, with a volume of 1454670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.30.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $150,144.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $3,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,012.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,447 shares of company stock valued at $14,805,495. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

