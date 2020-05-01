Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Trading 17.5% Higher

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)’s stock price shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.68, 8,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 308,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

CVIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Covia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Covia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. Covia’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Covia by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covia by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 126,259 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Covia by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 348,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

