Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BREW. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BREW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 277,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,851. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $305.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

