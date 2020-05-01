Craig Hallum Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $150.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $10.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.