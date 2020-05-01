Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 568,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of BAP traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.09. 543,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.92. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $240.88. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $8.4998 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

