Credit Suisse Group Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $153.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $191.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.62. 2,783,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $430,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

