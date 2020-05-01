Credit Suisse Group Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $275.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.39. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Align Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Align Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

