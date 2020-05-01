Credit Suisse Group Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $54.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $95,147,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in First Solar by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 290,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,067,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

