Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.23–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.64 million.Cree also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.23)-(0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 2,540,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,974. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cree’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

