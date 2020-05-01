Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Roth Capital

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CREE. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 2,540,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,974. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cree will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,848 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

