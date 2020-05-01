Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $43.13

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.13. Cree shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 609,688 shares changing hands.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $503,520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,518,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 279,617 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

