Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.30. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 82,578 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after buying an additional 9,628,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after buying an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,721,941 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

