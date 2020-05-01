Critical Contrast: Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) vs. Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD)

Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Royale Energy Funds alerts:

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and Bellatrix Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 7.76 -$2.42 million N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.00 -$112.90 million ($22.69) N/A

Royale Energy Funds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellatrix Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy Funds N/A N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78%

Volatility & Risk

Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royale Energy Funds and Bellatrix Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royale Energy Funds beats Bellatrix Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy Funds

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.