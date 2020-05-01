Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BTIG Research

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.21. 2,996,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, COO Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,034.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $8,708,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,653,986 shares of company stock worth $614,111,834.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

