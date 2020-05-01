CryptoPing (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,256.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $209,256.00 and approximately $1,364.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

