CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.26. 8,378,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,095. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

