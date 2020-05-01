CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,324,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.92. 436,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,135. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

