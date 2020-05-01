Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 8.7%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.71, approximately 77,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 641,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Curo Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Curo Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. Analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roger W. Dean purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580. 44.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Curo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curo Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Curo Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.