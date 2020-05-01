CVCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $374,436.52 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and HADAX. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $374,436.52 and approximately $251,189.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.02390580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00196984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

