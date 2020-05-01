CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

