CyberVein Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.16 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.