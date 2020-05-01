CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $76.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.