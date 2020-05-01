CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

CTMX stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 469,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,015. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $500.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 218,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 530,971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

