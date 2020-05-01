D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Up 33.3%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) shares rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 590,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 271,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

