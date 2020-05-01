DAD Price Hits $0.22 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DAD has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $3.90 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.13 or 0.03976469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009770 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

