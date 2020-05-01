Damara Gold (CVE:DMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Damara Gold Corp (CVE:DMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $16,180.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Damara Gold (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It owns a 60% interest in the Damara gold and tin project comprising 2 prospecting licenses located in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp.

