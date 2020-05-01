Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.98 ($83.70).

Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.54.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

