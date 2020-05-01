Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,519. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

In other news, COO David C. George acquired 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

