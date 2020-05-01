Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 18.3%

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) were up 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.91, approximately 14,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 249,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.37 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

