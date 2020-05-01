Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down to $14.64

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.64. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2,372,781 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $478.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

