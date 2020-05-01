DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $10.03. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1,977,659 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Also, President Don Baldridge acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 87.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

