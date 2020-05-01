DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0675 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13,589.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003674 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

