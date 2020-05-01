Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.34. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 25,483,224 shares trading hands.

DNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

