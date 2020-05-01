Desire Hits Market Capitalization of $8,080.65 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Desire has a total market cap of $8,080.65 and $7,870.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.61 or 0.02407413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.62 or 0.02887695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00539835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00718047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00074867 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00519293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

