Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (10.70) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (11.90) (($0.16)) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON DEST traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 39 ($0.51). 167,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 82.89 ($1.09). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.84.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

