Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €450.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €410.00 ($476.74) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €522.60 ($607.67).

Rational stock traded down €26.20 ($30.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €440.80 ($512.56). The stock had a trading volume of 50,158 shares. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €475.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €631.52.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

