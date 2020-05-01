Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LXS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.74 ($61.32).

Shares of Lanxess stock traded down €1.88 ($2.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €44.96 ($52.28). 397,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

