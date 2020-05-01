Devan D. Ard, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $14,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 83,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,347. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.