DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading 12.2% Higher

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $6.43, 221,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,577,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $34,141,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after purchasing an additional 937,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 688,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,824,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 415,207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $4,251,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.