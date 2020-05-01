Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.28. 28,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,738. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $588,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $305,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,009 shares of company stock worth $2,085,022. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.