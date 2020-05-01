DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up approximately 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.92. 1,287,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

